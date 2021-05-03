ELMIRA – Elmira College released its dean’s list for academic achievement for the winter 2021 term. The dean’s list recognizes full-time undergraduate students who were registered for at least 12 computable credit hours and who earned a term grade point average of 3.6 or higher.

Local students recognized include: Kiara Babcock of Waverly, N.Y.; Deanna Cofone of Nichols, N.Y.; Emma Cole of Sayre, Pa.; Jenna Cowder of South Waverly, Pa.; and Amelia Martin of Athens, Pa.

