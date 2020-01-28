Sayre:
Sayre Public Library is excited to announce a new opportunity for teens for the months of February and March! We will be hosting our first session of Teen Reading Lounge, an award-winning interactive book club designed exclusively for teens by the Pennsylvania Humanities Council. Teens at Sayre Public Library will read books by current young adult authors and discuss topics and concerns related to the stories within. They will also be guided in creating artistic expressions and interpretations associated with the books throughout the program. The books are free to teens who sign up for the program. The first Teen Reading Lounge program for 2020 will begin Monday, Feb. 3 and run through Monday, March 23. Sessions will be held after-hours from 5-6:30 p.m., meaning that the library will be closed to everyone except Teen Reading Lounge participants at that time. Food will be provided free of charge to all participants at each session. Teen Reading Lounge is open to all teens ages 12-18. No special knowledge is required to participate, and teens may sign up to participate at any point throughout the program. To register, contact Heather Manchester at (570) 888-2256.
Upcoming events at Sayre Library this week:
• Tuesday, Jan. 28, our Drawing Club will meet at 5 p.m. Participants can take part in learning to do botanical drawings and other disciplines related to capturing the details of nature. This program is for all ages and new participants are always welcome!
• Wednesday, Jan. 29, we will hold our Children’s Story Hour at 10:30 a.m. This week’s theme will be Hands and High Fives. We will be reading stories about all the ways that we can use our hands. Come join in on the clapping and slapping fun!
• Thursday, Jan. 30 at 10:30 a.m., we have One-on-One Technology Time with Ross. Stumped by a new computer or device or wondering how to access all of its many features? Bring it into the library and ask away! If you do not have your own computer or device, library computers are always available to expand your knowledge of current technology. We can help you learn how to set up and access email, send photos, search and find websites, and assist with many other technology functions and tools.
Sayre Public Library continues to add new books and materials to our collection. New fiction includes “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins, “Big Lies in a Small Town” by Diane Chamberlain, “Lost Hills” by Lee Goldberg and “All the Ways We Said Goodbye” by Beatriz Williams, Lauren Willig, and Karen White.
As you gather up your decorations for the holiday season this year, remember Sayre Public Library for those new and gently used decorations that you no longer wish to hold on to. We collect new and gently used decorations for all holidays (Christmas, Halloween, 4th of July, etc.) for our Holiday Decoration Sale fundraiser, to be held summer 2020. We accept all types of indoor and outdoor holiday decorations, except for artificial Christmas trees. Donated decorations may be dropped off at the circulation desk during library hours.
We are located at 122 South Elmer Ave., Sayre. Library hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Monday, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Wednesday, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. Like our page on Facebook to receive updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570) 888-2256 with any questions.
