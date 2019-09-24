WAVERLY – Tioga Opportunities, Inc. will be offering a presentation on “Decluttering.”
Clutter. We all have it. Some of it is beautiful, some is sentimental, and some is just plain unnecessary. Joan Sprague, formerly from the Broome County Office for the Aging, will help us get motivated to start the process of downsizing, but she warns that it takes time and patience. Success won’t happen overnight; after all, it took a lifetime to accumulate!
Please join us for this informational presentation on Thursday, Sept. 26 from 1-2 p.m. at the Waverly Municipal Building, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.
The program is free to attend, but registration is required. Please call (607) 687-4120, ext. 331, to reserve your seat today.
