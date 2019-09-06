Datebooks
SAYRE FARMERS MARKET is held Fridays from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre. Each Friday through mid-October. For more information, contact the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce at (607) 249-6192 or email gvcc@pennyorkvalley.com.
SAYRE HISTORICAL SOCIETY will hold its annual History Fair on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on the grounds of the Sayre Historical Society Museum, 103 N. Lehigh Ave., Sayre. History displays, re-enactors, live music and food. Free admission. Featuring new exhibit, “A History of Scouting in Sayre.”
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS has a toll-free hotline for help. Local residents can call 1 (800) 233-3840.
