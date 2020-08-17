Donations promote stimulation and connection for nursing home residents

VALLEY — COVID-19 has been particularly hard on long-term care residents who are unable to have visitors and whose normal group activities have been halted. Members and friends of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Athens and Sheshequin have been reaching out to these residents with donations of activity items that can help promote stimulation and connection.
Staff members at each of the facilities offered donation suggestions that residents can use on their own, in their own rooms, as there are no group gatherings until the facilities can meet state guidelines for reopening. Members of the church dropped off donated items at Elderwood Assisted Living in Waverly, Sayre Health Care Center and Athens Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Staff recommendations included puzzle; word search; coloring books with large print and pictures since many residents have vision difficulties (coloring books with pictures of animals were suggested to be a favorite for many); books and magazines (especially some that may be of interest to the male population as they often receive mostly women’s magazines); colored pencils; markers; art materials; papers; tablets; greeting cards;, sugar free candies (many are diabetic, Russel Stover milk chocolates were suggested); small items for bingo prizes (something for the male population was again suggested, such as scented deodorant); small stuffed animals; and solar-powered “dancing knick knacks”.
Facility staff were truly appreciative of the donations given to support their residents. One staff member said, “When you help the residents, you help the staff.”
If you would like to contribute supplies or funds to this project, please contact chriseng57@gmail.com or the facility Director of Recreation and Activities.
Athens Health and Rehabilitation Center: (570) 731-6919
Elderwood at Waverly:(607) 565-2861
Sayre Health Care Center: (570) 888-2192
