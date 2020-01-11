SAYRE – Guthrie is proud to partner with the Sayre Area School District and the Sayre Business Association to present the Winterfest Community Walk on Monday, Jan. 13 at 6 p.m.

Art, writing and science projects from Sayre Area School District students will be on display in various businesses throughout Sayre’s Historic Downtown during the walk.

The walk will start at Island Pond near Guthrie’s Sayre campus and will utilize part of the Island Pond walking route. Interested participants should meet at Island Pond at 6 p.m. Free hot chocolate will be provided along the route.

As a WalkWorks network affiliate, Guthrie assisted in developing the Island Pond walking route and encourages the community to utilize it as part of a healthy lifestyle.

