'General Grant' to visit Bradford County Library

TROY — The Bradford County Library presents Kenneth J. Serfass, Gunnery Sgt USMC, (retired) as General U.S. Grant, discussing Grant’s Life and Myths on Monday, July 27, at 6 p.m.
In this program, U.S. Grant will tell you how his reactions and decisions as a boy and young military officer shaped the man he became, and how those same incidents that led to those decisions were all part of a greater destiny than any of us could decide for ourselves to lead a “safe and good” life.
Popular myth in our age has distorted the truth about US Grant in many instances, and Ken’s program is meant to give the guests a better understanding of who Grant really was by bringing him to life so they can interact with him as a friend might to learn more about who he really is.
Gunnery Sgt Kenneth J. Serfass was born in Bethlehem, Pa. A US Marine since 1984, his final tour was with the First Marine Division Band during Operation Iraqi Freedom, retiring from the Marine Corps in July of 2004 to become a music teacher.
Ken was a Civil War re-enactor but now is a first-person impressionist with nearly fifty years of study of his childhood hero, U.S. Grant. As a full-time professional living historian portraying Ulysses S. Grant, he presents between 11 and as many as 23 appearances each month between February and December each year.
Ken began appearing as General Grant in 2009 while living in San Diego Calif. Since returning to the east coast, he is engaged on horseback tours and rail road excursion rides, at living history and roundtable events, at public libraries on a regular basis, and annually in Southern California at Huntington Beach’s Civil War Days over Labor Day weekend. Ken has appeared at Pamplin Park near Petersburg Va., and at several national park sites. In 2015 he was invited to join The Federal Generals Corps, a living history club hosting first person impressions of many of the most well-known Union generals in the American civil war, to be their “Ulysses S. Grant.” This past October he traveled Tennessee and Mississippi across several of the major battle sites for General Grant, and his programs reflect a deeper grounding in the events at those places.
He has spoken on Grant’s Vicksburg Campaign to the Gettysburg Licensed Battlefield Guide Association to develop broader Civil War study among their guides and is the first Grant impressionist to present his own topics at the General Grant National Memorial, in New York City, giving public interactive addresses, as General and also as President, and has developed Junior Ranger programs for NPS, bringing America’s youth closer to history. His repertoire includes focused topics on Grant’s battle campaigns, and also his relationships with Lincoln, Lee, and most important, the Grant family, and also the trials of two terms as US President.
Entertaining and educational, Ken’s work has generated a great following of supporters who share his love or American history and the attributes of positive role models throughout our national past. It is with a profound honor that he tells the story of one of America’s greatest military leaders and Ken takes it very seriously to reaffirm Grant’s place of honor among the most respected people of our nation’s history.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.