Datebooks
SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY AUDUBON SOCIETY PROGRAM/MEETING will be held Tuesday, March 17 at the Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. Meeting starts at 6 p.m. with covered dish supper; bring own table service and a dish to pass (coffee, tea and water provided by the club). Brief business meeting at 7 p.m. Program begins around 7:30 p.m. and will be, “Nature of Bradford County, Pa.,” presented by Gloria Kerin of Monroeton. Free and open to the public. All are welcome.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH will be held Tuesday, March 17 from 6-7:30 p.m., Church of the Epiphany, 304 S. Elmer Ave. (instead of the normal meeting site at Epiphany School). The topic is “Our Church Building,” presented by Father Andrew. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday.
BOARD OF SEWER COMMISSIONERS, VILLAGE OF WAVERLY, will meet March 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.
BOARD OF WATER COMMISSIONERS, VILLAGE OF WAVERLY, will meet March 17 at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.
BEGINNERS KNITTING CLUB meets every Tuesday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre, in Matthew’s Place. If you have yarn, crochet hooks or knitting needles, bring them. If not, wait until after the first class to buy any supplies. All levels of experience welcome. Bring your patterns, pictures, knitting books, ideas and enthusiasm. If you enjoy other needlework, please come. Girls and boys in grades 7-12 are welcome. Park in Sayre Christian Church lot on South Keystone Avenue, across from the church, Enter the church at side door on Lincoln Street. For questions, call (570) 888-2683.
IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP (AA), 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave.
TOPS (TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY) NO. 899 meets every Monday at the Church of the Redeemer, South Wilbur Avenue, Sayre (across from Robert Packer Hospital) from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. No meetings on holidays. The meeting is held downstairs and there is free parking. You are invited to attend your first meeting without commitment. For more information, call Rose at (607) 221-6797.
WAVERLY TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY NO. 646 meets Mondays at the Waverly United Methodist Church at 8 a.m. Meeting follows weigh-in. Call (570) 882-8064 or (570) 731-4145.
PRIMARY PURPOSE GROUP (AA), noon, Monday through Saturday, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre (Sayre Christian Church basement).
