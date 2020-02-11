Please note that Sayre Public Library will be closed for President’s Day on Monday, February 17. The library will be open only for Teen Reading Lounge participants from 5-6:30 p.m. on the 17, and will resume normal operating hours on Tuesday, February 18.
Save the date for upcoming programming at Sayre Public Library! Join us on Friday, February 21 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. for a casual and collaborative Microsoft Word instructional class. If you are interested in using a word processor to type letters, reports, creative writing, transcripts, or copy handwritten notes, then this beginner’s class is perfect for you!
Also, mark your calendar for our upcoming Open Mic Night on Tuesday, February 25 from 6-7:30 p.m. Bring your own instrument, original writing, poetry, spoken word, or skit. A sign-up sheet will allow for 3 songs or 10 minutes of performance time. Audience members also welcome – come enjoy a slate of local performers. PA system provided. Ages 16+ only for performers.
Upcoming events at Sayre Library this week:
Wednesday, February 12 we will hold our Children’s Story Hour at 10:30 am. . This week’s theme will be Valentine’s Day! We’ll be reading stories about the holiday and crafting cards!
Thursday, February 13, at 10:30 am, we will have our One-on-one Technology Time. Stumped by a new computer or device or wondering how to access all of its many features? Bring it into the library and ask away! If you do not have your own computer or device, library computers are always available to expand your knowledge of current technology. We can help you learn how to set up and access email, send photos, search and find websites, and assist with many other technology functions and tools.
Thursday, February 13 at 6 p.m. the Valley Study Group will meet to discuss current topics. New members are always welcome!
Save the date for the 23rd annual Night at the Library fundraiser, to be held Thursday, April 30, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. Mark your calendars for this fun night to support your local library. The event will feature finger foods, wine and beer tasting, and a commemorative glass. There will also be a number of raffles and auctions featured – watch this space for more details to follow in the coming weeks!
(Please note that Sayre Public Library will not be taking holiday decoration donations for the summer Holiday Decoration Sale until after the Night at the Library event due to storage space limitations)
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New large print titles added this week include: “The Peppermint Tea Chronicles” by Alexander McCall Smith, “The Daughter’s Tale,” by Armando Lucas Correa, “The Little Bookshop on the Seine,” by Rebecca Raisin, and “When Love Finds You,” by Virginia Wise.
We are located at 122 South Elmer Avenue, Sayre, PA 18840. Library hours are 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday, 10 am -7:30 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. -7:30 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday. Like our page on Facebook to received updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570) 888-2256 with any questions.
