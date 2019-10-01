SAYRE – Che-Hanna Rock and Mineral Club will hold its annual auction on Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. in the Sayre High School cafeteria.

This is your chance to bid on and win a nice mineral specimen, a piece of jewelry, a prospecting tool, a book or magazines, a piece of machinery, or something else. You never know what will be on the tables and up for auction.

Not just for members, this is open to the public.

Che-Hanna Rock and Mineral Club is a nonprofit 501C3 club open to anyone interested in rocks, minerals, fossils, mineralogy, geology, lapidary skills, collecting, field trips, and a lot of fun. Contact Bob at (570) 928-9238 or visit www.chehannarocks.com.

Load comments