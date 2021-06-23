WEST BURLINGTON – These are some of the many new items added to the Bradford County Library collection in May:
Memorials:
Fiction: “When the Stars Go Dark” by Paula McLain; “Ocean Prey” by John Sandford; “Fatal Divisions” by Claire Booth; “A Dead Man’s Eyes” by Lori Duffy Foster; “The Newcomer” by Mary Kay Andrews; “Antiquities” by Cynthia Ozick; “Hour of the Witch” by Chris Bohjalian; “Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir; and “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave.
Non fiction: “Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty” by Patrick Keefe; “Thaddeus Stevens: Civil War Revolutionary, Fighter for Justice” by Bruce Levine; “The Bomber Mafia” by Malcolm Gladwell; and “Out of Many, One” by George W. Bush.
Audiobooks: “21st Birthday” by James Patterson.
Christian fiction: “Bookshop by the Sea” by Denise Hunter; “The Incredible Winston Browne” by Sean Dietrich; “The Jam and Jelly Nook” by Amy Clipston; and “Winning the Gentleman” by Kristi Ann Hunter.
Large Type: “Lethal Intent” by Cara Putman; and “Blackberry Beach” by Irene Hannon.
DVDs: “Judas and the Black Messiah” with Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield; “Tom & Jerry: The Movie (animated)” with Chloe Grace Moretz and Michael Pena; “Raya and the Last Dragon (animated)” with Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina; and “The Father” with Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman, and Imogen Poots.
These items and many others have been added to the library’s collection. If we don’t have the item you want, our interlibrary loan service will try to obtain it from another library. For more information, please call the library at (570) 297-2436 or check the website at www.bradfordcountylibrary.org. Like us on Facebook!
