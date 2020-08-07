SAYRE — Our community’s families are keenly aware why scholarships are more important than ever. By taking some of the financial pressure off of students and families, enable greater success in college and technical school, helping deserving students who want to graduate with their degree or certificate and give back to society.
“That personal scholarship support does more than pay some bills says Suzanne Lee, President, Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers. It also instills a greater sense of belonging-and motivation-to make it through their program. Scholarships are more important than ever from a financial perspective- and CFTT’s program supported through the generosity of local donors is crucial to the students and our community.”
The Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers is pleased to announce the 2020 scholarship recipients for Tioga New York. The Community Foundation currently administers funds that specifically provide scholarships to students in Bradford, Potter, Sullivan and Tioga Counties Pennsylvania and Tioga County, New York.
Community Foundation Scholarships can be established by individual donors, corporations, and are often in honor or in memory of a loved one.
“We are grateful for the many donors who have established scholarship funds and support students educational dreams.” Said Suzanne Lee
Here are the LOCAL 2020 Tioga County, New York scholarship recipients from CFTT’s managed funds. A total of $31,800 was awarded.
———
Alice Walker Cooper Family Scholarship
Name Cora Smith
High School Waverly High School
College James Madison University
Amount $5,250
———
Alice Walker Cooper Family Scholarship
Name Olivia Dougherty
High School Waverly High School
College Iowa State University
Amount $5,250
———
Carl & Charlotte Lovejoy Scholarship
Name Branden LaRock
High School Waverly High School
College Alfred State College
Amount $4,500
———
Elizabeth Alamo Nursing Scholarship
Name Megan Lee
High School Waverly High School
College Finger Lakes Community College
Amount $500
———
Katherine P. Kerrigan Scholarship
Name Abigail Bonning
High School Waverly High School
College SUNY Oswego
Amount $4,900
———
Katherine P. Kerrigan Scholarship
Name Morgan Lee
High School Waverly High School
College St. Johns University
Amount $4,900
———
Tioga Tae Kwon Do Scholarship
Name Sean Walker
High School Tioga Center High School
College George Mason University
Amount $500
