SAYRE — Our community’s families are keenly aware why scholarships are more important than ever. By taking some of the financial pressure off of students and families, enable greater success in college and technical school, helping deserving students who want to graduate with their degree or certificate and give back to society.

“That personal scholarship support does more than pay some bills says Suzanne Lee, President, Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers. It also instills a greater sense of belonging-and motivation-to make it through their program. Scholarships are more important than ever from a financial perspective- and CFTT’s program supported through the generosity of local donors is crucial to the students and our community.”

The Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers is pleased to announce the 2020 scholarship recipients for Tioga New York. The Community Foundation currently administers funds that specifically provide scholarships to students in Bradford, Potter, Sullivan and Tioga Counties Pennsylvania and Tioga County, New York.

Community Foundation Scholarships can be established by individual donors, corporations, and are often in honor or in memory of a loved one.

“We are grateful for the many donors who have established scholarship funds and support students educational dreams.” Said Suzanne Lee

Here are the LOCAL 2020 Tioga County, New York scholarship recipients from CFTT’s managed funds. A total of $31,800 was awarded.

———

Alice Walker Cooper Family Scholarship

Name Cora Smith

High School Waverly High School

College James Madison University

Amount $5,250

———

Alice Walker Cooper Family Scholarship

Name Olivia Dougherty

High School Waverly High School

College Iowa State University

Amount $5,250

———

Carl & Charlotte Lovejoy Scholarship

Name Branden LaRock

High School Waverly High School

College Alfred State College

Amount $4,500

———

Elizabeth Alamo Nursing Scholarship

Name Megan Lee

High School Waverly High School

College Finger Lakes Community College

Amount $500

———

Katherine P. Kerrigan Scholarship

Name Abigail Bonning

High School Waverly High School

College SUNY Oswego

Amount $4,900

———

Katherine P. Kerrigan Scholarship

Name Morgan Lee

High School Waverly High School

College St. Johns University

Amount $4,900

———

Tioga Tae Kwon Do Scholarship

Name Sean Walker

High School Tioga Center High School

College George Mason University

Amount $500

Load comments