NYS Women Inc., Susquehanna Chapter is accepting applications for their 2021 Women Helping Women Scholarship.

Applicant must be a resident or working in Tioga County for a minimum of one year and who is interested in improving their place in business or who is looking to make a career change, returning to college, continuing their education by attending a seminar or recertifying in their profession.

Application is on the NYS Women Inc., Susquehanna Chapter website – www.nyswisc.com – and is under Women Helping Women Scholarship.

Deadline for all applications is 11:59pm March 31, 2021.

