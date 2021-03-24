NYS Women Inc., Susquehanna Chapter is accepting applications for their 2021 Women Helping Women Scholarship.
Applicant must be a resident or working in Tioga County for a minimum of one year and who is interested in improving their place in business or who is looking to make a career change, returning to college, continuing their education by attending a seminar or recertifying in their profession.
Application is on the NYS Women Inc., Susquehanna Chapter website – www.nyswisc.com – and is under Women Helping Women Scholarship.
Deadline for all applications is 11:59pm March 31, 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.