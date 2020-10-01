The Unitarian Universalist Church of Athens and Sheshequin will celebrate two significant anniversaries with an open house at its historic meeting house in Sheshequin on Friday, Oct. 2.
The meeting house, at 6752 Sheshequin Rd, Ulster, PA, was completed in 1827 and was dedicated on Oct. 2, 1834. Forty years later, on Oct. 2, 1874, a bell was installed in the steeple.
All are invited, including children, to an open house from 3 to 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, at the meeting house on Sheshequin Rd., about two miles north of the Ulster bridge. Hot cider and cookies will be served. Visitors may tour the building and ring the 146-year-old church bell.
To keep everyone safe, all visitors must wear face masks and practice social distancing while in the building and on the premises. Please bring gloves if you wish to ring the bell.
The Sheshequin Universalist meeting house, which was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2013, has been described as “an outstanding example of the late Federal style architecture representative of the period 1790-1830.” It is one of the oldest wooden churches in this part of Pennsylvania.
The Unitarian Universalist Church of Athens and Sheshequin (UUCAS) is located at 112 North Street, Athens. The congregation meets in Sheshequin during the summer months. UUCAS is an intentionally inclusive congregation which welcomes people of all religious backgrounds, racial and cultural origins, sexual orientations, and gender identities. Please contact us at 570-888-0252, email uucas@uucas.org, or visit us at www.uucas.org. Find us on Facebook @uuathenspa. Everyone is welcome to our online Zoom worship services each Sunday.
