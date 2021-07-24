The 54th Chapman Reunion will be held Aug. 8 at the South Waverly Pavilion.

Please bring a dish to pass, own table service, beverage and a silent auction item. Meat will be provided.

The 2021 Brown/Peterson Family Reunion, for descendants of Alpheus Brown and Emma W. Brown 1st generation and Oliver Brown and Eva N. Brown, will be held Aug. 15 at Round Top Park, Pavilion No. 5, Athens Township, from 12 p.m.-dusk. CDC guidelines will apply.

All food will be provided. Please bring an item for the auction. Hope to see you there.

