SPALDING MEMORIAL LIBRARY in Athens will be closed May 29 and 31 to celebrate Memorial Day.

PENNSYLVANIA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION (PennDOT) has announced that all driver license and photo centers will be closed Saturday, May 29, through Monday, May 31, in observance of Memorial Day. Customers may still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services, online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website, www.dmv.pa.gov.

Load comments