ELMIRA – Elmira College released its dean’s list for academic achievement for the fall 2019 term. The dean’s list recognizes full-time undergraduate students who were registered for at least 12 computable credit hours and who earned a term grade point average of 3.6 or higher.

Local students recognized included: Kiara Babcock of Waverly; Aubrey Chandler of Athens; Jenna Cowder of South Waverly; Abigail Durgin of Waverly; and Taylor McDuffee of Sayre.

