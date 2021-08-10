Sayre:
Upcoming events at Sayre Library:
• This Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 10:30 a.m., our weekly story time will be held in-person in Howard Elmer Park next to our library. Families are encouraged to bring blankets or folding chairs and space themselves out comfortably in designated spots.
• Our One-on-One Technology Time will resume Thursday, Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. Stumped by a new computer or device or wondering how to access all of its many features? Bring it into the library and ask away! If you do not have your own computer or device, library computers are always available to expand your knowledge of current technology.
We are in our last week for the raffle of the snowman themed quilt donated by Peggy Cranmer! Tickets are $1 each or six for $5, available at the circulation desk. Stop by the library to see this beauty and take a chance at making it your own! Drawing will be held Aug. 14.
Sayre Public Library has recently mailed out letters for the annual Fund Drive. Thank you to everyone who has already donated – every dollar given helps the library provide our community with books, technology, and programming for children and adults. In case we missed you, there are fund drive envelopes available at the circulation desk. Stop by to update your account and make a donation in the library, or take an envelope with you to mail later.
Sayre Public Library is now accepting donations of gently used books in anticipation of a book sale this fall. Clean and current books for all ages and on all subjects may be donated at the circulation desk of the library during open hours. Books should be in boxes or bags that can be left with donations. We are also accepting donations of DVDs and audiobooks on CD. Please, no reference books (dictionaries, encyclopedia) and no textbooks.
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New fiction titles include: “The Turnout,” by Megan Abbott, “We Are the Brennans,” by Tracey Lange, “Clark and Division” by Naomi Hirahara, and “The Reading List,” by Sara Nisha Adams.
Sayre Public Library has re-established full service hours to the public. Patrons are able to access the library building for computer use and browsing books Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
We are located at 122 South Elmer Ave., Sayre. Like our page on Facebook to receive updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570) 888-2256 with any questions.
