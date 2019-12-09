CALVARY BAPTIST CHURCH will hold its 44th Annual Ladies’ Christmas Tea on Monday, Dec. 9 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the church, 701 W. Pine St., Athens. Singing and message by Ingrid Semans – a mom, pastor’s wife and biblical counselor from Dundee, N.Y. After the message, a time of refreshments and fellowship. Evening will end with singing of “Silent Night” by candlelight. Admission is free. Call (570) 888-5324 to RSVP.
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL will be held Monday, Dec. 9 from 4-5:30 p.m., The Salvation Army Church dining hall, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Meal includes spaghetti with homemade meatballs, salad, garlic bread, fruit, dessert and beverage. The food pantry should be open during dining time. Next dinner will be held Jan. 6, 2020.
WAVERLY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB meeting on Dec. 2 has been rescheduled for Monday, Dec. 9 at noon at Beeman’s for their Christmas luncheon. Remember to bring a $10 gift to exchange and donations for the hat and glove collection.
BURN SURVIVORS SUPPORT GROUP meets the second Tuesday of each month from 6-8 p.m. at the Union Corners Methodist Church (from the Dandy Mini Mart in Towanda, follow James Street up the hill about 3 miles, church is on the left). The group is open to burn survivors and their caregivers. For more information, contact Bill at (570) 485-8838 or wwestbrook51@yahoo.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.