SAYRE – Che-Hanna Rock and Mineral Club’s January 2020 meeting will be on Jan. 8 at 7 p.m. in the Sayre High School cafeteria. After the regular meeting, the programs will be as follows:
Inga will have a gem tree making session again. Bring your own tools and supplies or use what is left in Inga’s tree-making box. No charge for supplies to make a small tree. Some tools will be available for use. For questions, contact Inga at (607) 425-7426.
Equipment will be available for micro-mounting and microscopes for looking at micro-mounts. If you have an item you would like to mount in a micro box, bring it along and enjoy the thrill of mounting it and looking at it with a microscope magnified many, many times.
Bring a friend to check out the Che-Hanna Rock and Mineral Club.
