Datebooks
ATHENS SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will hold its summer luncheon on Wednesday, July 10 at noon at the Fortune Buffet, Elmira Street, Athens Township.
DuPONT RETIREES will meet for lunch at the Blue Dolphin in Apalachin, N.Y., on Wednesday, July 10 at 11:30 a.m.
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL will be held Thursday, July 11 from 4:30-6 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. Meal includes hot dog, baked beans, chips, fresh veggies, dessert and beverage. Hosted by Athens United Methodist Women.
”FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY will be open Thursday, July 11 from 9 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A small supply of basic groceries are available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. I.D. and registration are required during pantry hours for all clients.
FREE SUMMER FOOD SERVICE PROGRAM is held Mondays through Fridays in Sayre High School cafeteria. Breakfast and lunch are free for ages 18 and younger. Breakfast from 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Participants do not have to be enrolled in Sayre Rec Program and do not have to live in Sayre.
FREE SUMMER FOOD PROGRAM in Tioga County, N.Y., has two sites serving free breakfast and lunch, Monday through Friday. Open to youths ages 18 and younger. Meals available for adults accompanying children. At Waverly High School (through Aug. 16), breakfast is held from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; and at East Waverly Park (through Aug. 2), breakfast from 8:30-9:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
12&12 STUDY GROUP (AA), 8 p.m. Thursdays, Methodist Church, Second Street, Ulster.
CLEAN & CRAZY (NA) meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Red Door Cafe, 359 Broad St., Waverly. Use side entrance.
LIVING SOBER (MICA GROUP) (AA), MENTALLY ILL-CHEMICALLY ADDICTED, meets Thursday at 8 p.m. at 700 S. Main St., Athens (Trinity Episcopal Church Parsonage, across from the church).
SURVIVOR’S BIG BOOK/12 &12 MEETING (AA), 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Trinity Episcopal Church Parsonage (across from church), 700 Main St., Athens.
