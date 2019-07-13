Datebooks
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL will be held Monday, July 15 from 4-5:30 p.m. at The Salvation Army Church dining hall, Elmer Avenue, Sayre. Meal includes hamburger on roll, pasta alfredo, vegetable, fruit, dessert and beverage.
SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY AUDUBON SOCIETY will hold a bird walk and picnic on Tuesday, July 16 at Round Top Park, Athens Township. Free and open to the public. Bird walk starts at 5 p.m. at Pavilion No. 9 (lower part of the park); please dress for weather and be aware of insects that might bite. At 6 p.m., picnic at the pavilion; if attending, please bring a dish to pass and own beverage and table service. After the meal, some of the members will stay at the pavilion and enjoy the view of the Valley and birds.
IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP (AA), 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave.
PRIMARY PURPOSE GROUP (AA), noon, Monday through Saturday, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre (Sayre Christian Church basement). Tuesday is 12 & 12 meeting and Friday is Big Book meeting.
JUST FOR TODAY GROUP (NA) meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at the Red Door Cafe, 359 Broad St., Waverly. Use side entrance.
SAYRE ELKS meet the first and third Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m.
SAYRE ROTARY CLUB meets at The Grille in Sayre at 12:10 p.m. each Tuesday.
SUPPORT GROUPS FOR VICTIMS OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AND SEXUAL ASSAULT are offered weekly by the Abuse and Rape Crisis Center. Call the ARCC at 265-5333 for times and locations. All ARCC support groups are free and confidential. ARCC is a United Way agency.
