PLANNING BOARD, VILLAGE OF WAVERLY, will meet Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.

FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL will be held Monday, Jan. 6 from 4-5:30 p.m. at The Salvation Army Church dining hall, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Meal includes beef stew over biscuit, salad, fruit, dessert and beverage. In event of inclement weather, check radio cancellations or The Salvation Army Facebook page.

LYME DISEASE SUPPORT GROUP meets the first Tuesday of each month from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens.

ATHENS SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will hold its luncheon on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at noon at St. John Lutheran Church, Keystone Avenue, Sayre. Please bring a dish to pass, your own table service and beverage. Coffee provided. This meeting will be installation of officers and memorial service. For information, call Dick Biery at (570) 888-3088.

