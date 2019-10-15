ALFRED, N.Y. – Alfred State College welcomed a new class of freshmen this fall. The college offers educational opportunities in 51 associate degree programs, 29 baccalaureate degree programs, and two certificate programs in the schools of Arts and Sciences, Architecture, Management, and Engineering Technology, and Applied Technology. The college is accredited by the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools.
Among the new faces at Alfred State this semester are:
Jeffrey Reagan of Athens, Elec. Cons. and Maintenance Electrician; and Dylan Krise of Gillett, Surveying Engineering Tech.
