Meals on Wheels Endless Mountains, the home-delivered meal program of B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, announced today that it will be participating in the 18th annual March for Meals – a monthlong, nationwide celebration of Meal on Wheels and our senior neighbors who rely on the vital service to remain health and independent at home.
The annual March for Meals celebration commemorates the historic day in March of 1972 when President Nixon signed into law a measure that amended the Older Americans Act of 1965 to include a national nutrition program for seniors 60 years and older. Since 2002, community-based Meals on Wheels programs from across the country have joined forces for the annual awareness campaign to celebrate this successful public-private partnership and garner the support needed to fill the gap between the seniors served and those still in need.
Meals on Wheels Endless Mountains serves a four-county service area, which includes residents of Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna, and Tioga counties in Pennsylvania. In fiscal year 2018, Meals on Wheels Endless Mountains drivers delivered 150,953 meals to 1,008 older adults across the service area. With 12,000 Americans turning 60 each day, the program faces growing funding and volunteer needs.
For more information on how you can volunteer, contribute or speak out for local seniors in March, visit bsstaaa.org or call 1 (800) 982-4346.
