SAYRE – Due to the pandemic, Guthrie held a Holiday Coloring Contest for children this year in place of the Annual Breakfast with Santa event at Robert Packer Hospital. The contest was open to all children ages 0-12. Over 300 entries were submitted and displayed in the hospital cafeteria where employees, patients, and visitors voted for their favorites.

First-place winners of each age category were awarded an electronic tablet. All children ages 4-12 who submitted a coloring sheet received an art kit, children 3 years and under received a holiday book.

Winners for each age category were as follows: ages 0-3, Mason; ages 4-6, Madilyn; ages 7-9, Ryan; and ages 10-12, Makenzie.

