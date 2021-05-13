SAYRE – Penn-York Valley Project GROW will again offer a variety of plants for your garden at their Annual Heirloom Plant Sale on Friday, May 14 and Saturday, May 15 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the “green space” next to the Sayre Theatre at 205 S. Wilbur Ave. in Sayre.
All of the plants that will be available for purchase have been planted from seed and cared for by the hands of Project GROW volunteers, as well as local students at Waverly and Athens schools.
Project GROW always prioritizes natural growth methods, avoiding the use of synthetic fertilizers and choosing high quality non-GMO organic seeds. Most varieties offered are heirlooms but you may see a few hybrid varieties, back only by popular demand, such as the Sun Gold cherry tomatoes described as “garden candy.” Vegetables, herbs and flowers offered will include several tasty heirloom tomato varieties, as well as, sweet and hot peppers, eggplant, zucchini, summer squash, cucumbers, basil, dill, marigolds, zinnias and much, much more! A complete list of varietals to appear at the sale will be posted on our website.
The mission of Project GROW is “Cultivating opportunity, education, and inspiration in our community to value, access, and grow healthy food.” The Annual Heirloom Plant Sale is their biggest fundraiser serving to support community gardens and educational programs.
For more information about Project Grow, visit www.valleyprojectgrow.org or e-mail pennyorkprojectgrow@gmail.com. All interested in volunteering are welcome to help start the growing season off right. Opportunities include planting, watering, weeding, harvest, and pantry delivery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.