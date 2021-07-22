TAKEOUT FREE COMMUNITY MEAL will be held Thursday, July 22 from 4:30-6 p.m. at the Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly. Meal includes hot dogs, baked beans, snack bags, applesauce or fruit cocktail, Famous Amos chocolate chip bag of mini cookies. Takeout only.
VALLEY FOOD PANTRY hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. The Valley Food Pantry provides an emergency supply of food once a month. It is located at 418 Waverly St., Waverly, behind Partners/Smith Brothers Insurance. Anyone living in the Waverly, Athens or Sayre school districts is eligible to come once a month for help.
THE SALVATION ARMY, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, continues to offer free breakfast and food bag every Tuesday and Friday morning from 9-10 a.m.
IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP OF A.A. meets Monday through Saturday at 8 a.m. in the Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre.
PRIMARY PURPOSE GROUP OF A.A. meets Monday through Saturday at noon at the Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre.
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS has a 24-hour hotline, seven days a week. Is drinking causing problems in your life? We can help. Call toll-free at (607) 249-4276.
