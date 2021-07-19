WILKES-BARRE – Wilkes University student Katherine Shenot of Sayre was honored with the Academic Excellence Award from the Passan School of Nursing. Shenot was recognized as part of the university’s annual academic awards for graduating seniors.

Awards are presented to outstanding students for achievements in the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, College of Science and Engineering, the Jay S. Sidhu School of Business and Leadership, the School of Education, the Nesbitt School of Pharmacy and the Passan School of Nursing. Awardees were recognized during the 2021 commencement exercises held on campus from May 28-30.

