Gee
Born to Kay and Jason Gee of Gillett, a son, Brennan Thomas, on Jan. 21, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Sheeley/Bolt
Born to Kylie Sheeley and Jeremy Bolt of Towanda, a daughter, Scarlett Grace, on Jan. 22, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Kinsman
Born to Michelle and Leslie Kinsman of Troy, a son, Owen Timothy, on Jan. 24, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Stark
Born to Brittany and Mark Stark of Gillett, a son, Bradley, on Jan. 26, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Rafferty/Carlyle
Born to Nicole Rafferty and Michael Carlyle of Rome, a son, Jaxon Isaac Michael, on Jan. 27, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Mosher/Preston
Born to Jessica Mosher and Allen Preston of Canton, a daughter, Jean Francis Marie, on Jan. 28, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Morse/Lunger
Born to Alicia Morse and Kyle Lunger of Nichols, N.Y., a daughter, Alayna Rose, on Jan. 29, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
West
Born to Alison West of Wysox, a daughter, Porsha Rose, on Jan. 30, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Cummings/Kasper
Born to Erica Cummings and Marty Kasper of Columbia Cross Roads, a daughter, Liv Everly, on Feb. 1, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Stranger/Yanney
Born to Jennifer Stranger and Waylan Yanney of Athens, a daughter, Scarlett, on Feb. 2, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
