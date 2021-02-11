Gee

Born to Kay and Jason Gee of Gillett, a son, Brennan Thomas, on Jan. 21, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Sheeley/Bolt

Born to Kylie Sheeley and Jeremy Bolt of Towanda, a daughter, Scarlett Grace, on Jan. 22, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Kinsman

Born to Michelle and Leslie Kinsman of Troy, a son, Owen Timothy, on Jan. 24, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Stark

Born to Brittany and Mark Stark of Gillett, a son, Bradley, on Jan. 26, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Rafferty/Carlyle

Born to Nicole Rafferty and Michael Carlyle of Rome, a son, Jaxon Isaac Michael, on Jan. 27, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Mosher/Preston

Born to Jessica Mosher and Allen Preston of Canton, a daughter, Jean Francis Marie, on Jan. 28, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Morse/Lunger

Born to Alicia Morse and Kyle Lunger of Nichols, N.Y., a daughter, Alayna Rose, on Jan. 29, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

West

Born to Alison West of Wysox, a daughter, Porsha Rose, on Jan. 30, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Cummings/Kasper

Born to Erica Cummings and Marty Kasper of Columbia Cross Roads, a daughter, Liv Everly, on Feb. 1, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Stranger/Yanney

Born to Jennifer Stranger and Waylan Yanney of Athens, a daughter, Scarlett, on Feb. 2, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Load comments