Datebooks
ATHENS SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will hold its Christmas luncheon on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at noon at the Ulster Methodist Church. The church ladies will provide ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables, drink and pies. Linda and Bob Lee will be the entertainment. Call Dick at (570) 888-3088 for your reservation. There will be a collection of canned goods for the food pantry and a collection for the heat program. We welcome new members to our group.
BURN SURVIVORS SUPPORT GROUP meets the second Tuesday of each month from 6-8 p.m. at the Union Corners Methodist Church (from the Dandy Mini Mart in Towanda, follow James Street up the hill about 3 miles, church is on the left). The group is open to burn survivors and their caregivers. For more information, contact Bill at (570) 485-8838 or wwestbrook51@yahoo.com.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH will meet Tuesday, Dec. 10 from 6-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic is “The Death and Resurrection of Jesus,” presented by Cindy Holdridge. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building; parking available at back of the school.
BOARD OF RECREATION COMMISSIONERS, VILLAGE OF WAVERLY, will meet Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 4 p.m. at the Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.
BOARD OF TRUSTEES, VILLAGE OF WAVERLY, will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.
SENIOR SCAM PREVENTION PROGRAM will be held Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 9:30 a.m. at Valley Active Living Center, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A presentation on scams and how senior citizens can avoid falling victim to fraud. Adults age 60 and older are invited to attend this free event, though donations are greatly appreciated. For more information, or to make reservations for lunch following the presentation, call (570) 888-2387.
