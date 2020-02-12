Datebooks
CHE-HANNA ROCK AND MINERAL CLUB MEETING/PROGRAM will be held Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. in Sayre High School cafeteria. Program by Dr. Bruce Oldfield on “Feldspar Mineral Group,” and its importance in making up more than 50 percent of the earth’s surface. Public invited. Regular meeting held after program. If school is canceled due to weather, meeting will be canceled.
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM is held weekly on Wednesdays from 6-7 p.m. at Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL will be held Thursday, Feb. 13 from 4:30-6 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. The Herrickville KofC will serve lasagna, tossed salad, rosy applesauce, rolls, dessert and beverage. All are welcome to attend.
”FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY will be open Thursday, Feb. 13 from 9 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A small supply of basic groceries is available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. Registration and I.D. are required for all clients.
ENDLESS MOUNTAINS QUILT GUILD will meet Thursday, Feb. 13 at St. John Lutheran Church, Sayre. Meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. An evening of murder and mayhem, with snacks along the way. New members are always welcome.
NORTHEAST AG & HOME EC 4-H CLUB will meet on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. at Warren Center Community Hall.
VALLEY OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at the Sayre Christian Church, corner of Lincoln Street and South Keystone Avenue, Sayre. There are no dues or fees required. No weigh-ins. Help with compulsive overeating. For more information, contact Lori at (570) 882-9716.
PRIMARY PURPOSE GROUP (AA) meets Monday through Saturday at noon at Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre.
JUST FOR TODAY GROUP (NA) will meet Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m. at the Red Door Cafe, 359 Broad St., Waverly (across from old Waverly Police Station). Use side entrance.
PRINCIPLES BEFORE PERSONALITIES GROUP (AA), 8 p.m. Tuesdays. Held at Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly. Open meeting.
