Sayre:
Sayre Public Library will be hosting two special programs this Tuesday, Aug. 6 from 5-7 p.m. A representative from the Home Textile Tool Museum will be leading participants through the making of Dorset Buttons, a style of craft-made button originating in the English county of Dorset. Their manufacture was at a peak between 1622 and 1850, after which they were overtaken by machine-made buttons. All ages are welcome to take part and drop-ins are welcome throughout the session. Also, Vanessa LaDue will be once again gifting the library with her piano talents during that time, providing a pleasant listening experience for all.
Upcoming events at Sayre Library this week:
• Wednesday, Aug. 7, we will hold our Children’s Story Hour at 10:30 a.m. This week’s theme is “Beach Day.” We’ll be reading stories and doing crafts related to sun, sand, and surf – come join us for some summer fun!
• Thursday, Aug. 8, at 10:30 a.m., we will have our One-on-One Technology Time with Ross. Do you have a laptop computer, tablet, e-reader or phone? Are you wondering how to access all of its many features? Bring it into the library and ask away! If you do not have your own computer or device, library computers are always available to expand your knowledge of current technology. We can help you learn how to set up and access email, send photos, search and find websites, and assist with many other technology functions and tools.
• Thursday, Aug. 8 at 6 p.m., the Valley Study Group will meet to discuss current topics. New members are always welcome!
• Saturday, Aug. 10 at 10 a.m., Sayre Public Library’s Kindness Club will be visiting the Sayre Health Care Center along with Karen Stroud and Mellie the Dog. We will be enjoying outdoor time with the residents, taking a walk, and having a little beach party with music and some beach ball fun.
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New fiction this week includes “One Good Deed,” by David Baldacci, “Labyrinth,” by Catherine Coulter, “Chances Are,” by Richard Russo, and “Lady in the Lake,” by Laura Lippman.
We are located at 122 South Elmer Ave., Sayre. Library hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Monday, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Wednesday, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday. Like our page on Facebook to receive updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570) 888-2256 with any questions.
