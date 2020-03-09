Athens:
This week at the Spalding Memorial Library we will have programs for all ages!
Spelling Bee registration is still ongoing this week at the county libraries! Stop in for more information!
Miss Jess will be visiting Kindergarten registration at Lynch Bustin Elementary School this week!
March 10, the I Survived Book Club meets each month to discuss a selected title, do a related craft or activity, eat some popcorn, and hand out the next month’s title. In March we will discuss “I Survived the Hindenburg Disaster, 1937.” Copies of the book are available at the library! Join us from 4-4:30 p.m.!
On Tuesdays from 6-8 p.m., the Threads group meets. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Members usually come with individual projects to work on and share with the group. Advice is often given on different techniques. Those wishing to learn a new skill are welcome to come in for help.
We will also have Social Gaming Club on Wednesday night in our conference room from 5-7 p.m. Ages 10-110 are welcome for this program. Yes, 110! We encourage all ages to join this exciting group. Bring along your favorite games! Gameplay will be based on participants’ preferences each week.
The Intergenerational Playdate at Sayre Health Care sponsored by Spalding Memorial Library will be held on March 12 at 10:30 a.m. This playdate is open to preschool age children. Miss Becky will bring books and crafts. This playdate is “Fish” themed!
On March 12, Peace, Love & Books will meet at the library. This is a book club geared for girls in grades 6-8. We meet once a month to discuss a selected book, do a related craft or activity, and eat some popcorn. In March, we will discuss “Harbor Me” by Jacqueline Woodson. Stop by the library to check out a copy today!
On March 12, Roarin’ Readers will meet at the library. This is a fantasy book club for teens that meets once a month to discuss a selected title. In March, we will be discussing “Prodigy” by Marie Lu. Copies of the book are available at the library!
Story time on Friday, March 13, will be themed around “St. Patrick’s Day” for both 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Join us for stories, songs, and crafts all about “St. Patrick’s Day.”
We’ll see you soon at the library!
