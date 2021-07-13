TROY – Join PA Fish and Boat Commission Waterway Conservation Officer Jeremy Yohe, PAFBC volunteer Michael Skurecki, and Mt. Pisgah State Park Environmental Education Specialist Rich Gulyas for a Family Fishing program at Stephen Foster Lake at Mt. Pisgah State Park.
Learn about angling equipment, safety concerns, water quality, rigging, casting, knots and fish at this event. All materials will be provided by PAFBC. The program will be held from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. on Saturday, July 17.
All ages are welcome to attend this free event. For more information or to register for this program, contact Mt. Pisgah State Park at mtpisgahsp@pa.gov or call (570) 297-2734.
Mt. Pisgah State Park is located 3 miles off Route 6 between Troy and Towanda. The park is open daily from sunrise to sunset for picnics, hiking, fishing, boating and other environmentally related activities, weather permitting. In addition to scheduled programs, group programming can also be arranged. View Mt. Pisgah’s DCNR web page at www.dcnr.state.pa.us, it is frequently updated with current park advisories and events, along with the park’s recreation, history, how to get involved, maps and how to find us. Or, for more information, please contact the Park Office at (570) 297-2734, e-mail: mtpisgahsp@pa.gov.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the Pennsylvania Bureau of State Parks: 1 (888) PA-PARKS (voice), 1 (888) 537-7294 (TTY), 1 (717) 558-2711 (local or international TTY), or make inquiries through the Pennsylvania AT&T Relay Service at 1 (800) 654-5984 (TDD). The Pennsylvania Bureau of State Parks will gladly discuss how to accommodate your needs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.