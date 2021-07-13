Sayre, PA (18840)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.