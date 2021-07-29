WAVERLY – TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 646, Waverly, N.Y., had a fun and successful month of June with an overall net weight loss of 13 pounds.
Best Loser of the Month was Cara. She was awarded a small check for her hard work.
There were many other winners throughout the month.
Our weekly food chart winners were Tressa, Rosemary, Sally and Lena. Our monthly food chart drawing was won by Dee.
Ha Ha Can winners were Sue and Lois. Members contribute a small amount to the Ha Ha Can before weighing in. If their name is drawn for that week and they had a loss, they win all of the contents of the can. If they did not lose, the club politely says “Ha Ha” and the funds carry over for next week’s potential winner.
Each week the club also has a 50/50 drawing with half going to the club and the other half going to the name drawn. Winners for June were Rosie, Lena, Rosemary and Hazel.
At the end of each month, we draw a lucky member to win all of the contents of our “Big Can.” Each week, if a member loses weight, they may contribute 25 cents to the Big Can in the hopes that their name will be drawn so that they may take home the contents of the whole can. The winner of June’s Big Can was Lena.
The club had several contests for June. The June exercise challenge was won by Kathy and Lois with each member taking home some fresh fruit. Cara also won our ongoing bingo contest and was awarded another check.
The July Challenge will be eating fruits and vegetables from A-Z.
The club raises funds with a monthly Chinese Auction. The theme for June was Red, White and Blue Summer. Many members went home with fun summer prizes. The theme for July will be Christmas in July.
Our club also raises funds with a weekly No No food. We ask for a nickel for each day that you eat that food during the week. The No No foods for June were white bread, second helpings, biscuits and potatoes.
All funds raised through our programs are used for our meeting rent and fees, contest prizes and incentives, national maintenance fees, etc.
Two programs were presented during the month. One program discussed inspiration by encouraging our members to use positive thoughts and words to aid them in their weight loss journey. The other program was Eatin’ For the Summer Season Bingo, where each member filled out a bingo card with 25 summer fruits and vegetables. Several members went home with a fresh fruit or vegetable as prizes.
The month concluded with a Summer Tasting Party where several members shared a healthy, tasty dish. Our TOPS club may have two tasting parties per year where we share seasonal, low-calorie dishes for our members to sample.
During June, we wished Barb a Happy Birthday. We were also saddened to lose one of our longtime members at the end of May, Marla Decker. She will be greatly missed.
TOPS Club Inc. was founded more than 70 years ago with thousands of chapters throughout the U.S. and Canada. It is a nonprofit weight-loss support group that offers an individual approach to weight loss and overall wellness.
TOPS 646 Waverly was formed in 1977. The group meets Monday mornings at the Waverly Methodist Church. Weigh-ins are from 8:20-9:10 a.m., with a meeting immediately following weigh-in. New members are always welcome. Residents of the Valley area are encouraged to call Beth at (607) 565-2524 or Sue at (570) 888-4244 or visit www.tops.org for more information.
