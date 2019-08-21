Waverly:
This week’s events at the Waverly Free Library begin this morning with Story Time. Today’s theme is Fireflies. Story Time starts at 10:15 a.m. with a craft, songs and – of course – stories! Story Time is sponsored by Sayre Personal Care Center and is led by Becky Keir Grace. Next week’s theme will be Ice Cream.
The Waverly United Methodist Church’s Book Sale will be held this Friday and Saturday. The books come largely from the library, and we’re thankful to share in the proceeds. If you’re looking for books, be sure to check it out!
The Ithaca Physics Bus will be at Muldoon Park on Tuesday, Aug. 27, as a makeup date for the rain-postponed event earlier this year. The hours will be 3-6 p.m., and there’s something for kids of all ages!
The library is pleased to play host to the Family Resource Center each Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, contact Joan Shultz at (607) 687-4020, ext. 302, or via email at jes49@cornell.edu.
The Waverly Free Library is located at 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. You can reach us at (607) 565-9341. Regular hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
