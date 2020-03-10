Datebooks
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL will be held Tuesday, March 10 from 4:30-6 p.m., Epiphany Church hall, 304 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Meal includes meatloaf, macaroni and cheese, potatoes, green bean casserole, cabbage salad, fruit salad, desserts and beverages. All are welcome for a traditional home cooked meal and fellowship.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH will be held Tuesday, March 10 from 6-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic is “Christian Decision Making,” presented by Maureen Wright. Access through the west door at back of building; parking available at back of the school.
BOARD OF RECREATION COMMISSIONERS, VILLAGE OF WAVERLY, will meet Tuesday, March 10 at 4 p.m. at the Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.
BOARD OF TRUSTEES, VILLAGE OF WAVERLY, will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday, March 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.
CHE-HANNA ROCK AND MINERAL CLUB MEETING/PROGRAM will be held Wednesday, March 11 at 7 p.m. in the Sayre High School cafeteria. Program will be a “Show and Tell”; members will bring a favorite specimen that they personally collected, bought or traded and tell why it is special. Show details will be finalized. The public is invited to attend.
BEGINNERS KNITTING CLUB meets every Tuesday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre, in Matthew’s Place. If you have yarn, crochet hooks or knitting needles, bring them. If not, wait until after the first class to buy any supplies. All levels of experience welcome. Bring your patterns, pictures, knitting books, ideas and enthusiasm. If you enjoy other needlework, please come. Girls and boys in grades 7-12 are welcome. Park in Sayre Christian Church lot on South Keystone Avenue, across from the church, Enter the church at side door on Lincoln Street. For questions, call (570) 888-2683.
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM meets weekly on Wednesdays from 6-7 p.m. at Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP (AA), 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave.
PRIMARY PURPOSE GROUP (AA), noon, Monday through Saturday, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre (Sayre Christian Church basement).
JUST FOR TODAY GROUP (NA) will meet Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m. at the Red Door Cafe, 359 Broad St., Waverly (across from old Waverly Police Station). Use side entrance.
PRINCIPLES BEFORE PERSONALITIES GROUP (AA), 8 p.m. Tuesdays. Held at Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly. Open meeting.
A DRUG IS A DRUG IS A DRUG (NA) will meet Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at the Red Door Cafe, 359 Broad St., Waverly. Use side entrance.
SURVIVOR’S BIG BOOK/12 &12 MEETING (AA), 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Trinity Episcopal Church Parsonage (across from church), 700 Main St., Athens.
