OWEGO – Congratulations to Lynn Bennett, Tioga County Public Health’s Team Member of the Second Half of 2019. Lynn is an Accounting Associate III, and this recognition is no surprise to the rest of the department. She had multiple nominations, with her coworkers describing her as “super gung ho!” “very chummy,” “cool under pressure,” “fantastic” and “great at troubleshooting.”
Lynn started with Tioga County in February 2006 with the Department of Social Services, before a short stint at Public Works. She joined the Public Health team in May 2017, having achieved the rare feat of two promotions within a year, Office Specialist I to Accounting Associate II to her current title of Account Associate III. Everyone in the department is impacted by Lynn’s role as primary payroll person. She often assists everyone throughout the department and there’s really no job she won’t do. She is the go-to person for anything and will always try to help you or find an answer if she doesn’t know it.
Lynn is devoted to her work and if there is a deadline, she won’t stop or take a break until it’s done. Always helping others, she is a true team player, an amazing employee and friend! Lynn is sincerely humble, and happens to be much better at her job than she thinks she is. Although she is not excited about new things, she has been tackling them head-on and doing very well. Lynn lives in Candor with her husband and two sons.
