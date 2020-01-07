Sayre:
A new year brings new hours to the Sayre Public Library! We will now be open until 5 p.m. on Mondays, and our new Saturday hours are 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Pick up a bookmark and/or refrigerator magnet with our new hours at the circulation desk!
Upcoming events at Sayre Library this week:
• Wednesday, Jan. 8 we will hold our Children’s Story Hour at 10:30 a.m. This week’s theme will be Sharing! We will be reading stories about how much fun we can have when we think of others and share. We are always happy to see new faces – come join the fun!
• Thursday, Jan. 9 at 10:30 a.m., we have One-on-One Technology Time with Ross. Stumped by a new computer or device or wondering how to access all of its many features? Bring it into the library and ask away! If you do not have your own computer or device, library computers are always available to expand your knowledge of current technology. We can help you learn how to set up and access email, send photos, search and find websites, and assist with many other technology functions and tools.
Sayre Public Library continues to add new books and materials to our collection. New non-fiction includes “If You Tell: A True Story of Murder, Family Secrets, and the Unbreakable Bond of Sisterhood” by Gregg Olsen, “How Not to Diet: The Groundbreaking Science of Healthy, Permanent Weight Loss” by Michael Greger, “The Bourbon King: The Life and Crimes of George Remus, Prohibition’s Evil Genius” by Bob Batchelor and “The Peanuts Papers: Writers and Cartoonists on Charlie Brown, Snoopy & the Gang, and the Meaning of Life.”
As you gather up your decorations for the holiday season this year, remember Sayre Public Library for those new and gently used decorations that you no longer wish to hold on to. We collect new and gently used decorations for all holidays (Christmas, Halloween, 4th of July, etc.) for our Holiday Decoration Sale fundraiser, to be held summer 2020. We accept all types of indoor and outdoor holiday decorations, except for artificial Christmas trees. Donated decorations may be dropped off at the circulation desk during library hours.
We are located at 122 South Elmer Ave., Sayre. Library hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Monday, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Wednesday, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. Like our page on Facebook to receive updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570) 888-2256 with any questions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.