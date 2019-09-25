WAVERLY – September is National Recovery Month. National Recovery Month is a national observance held every September to educate Americans that substance use treatment and mental health services can enable those with a mental and/or substance use disorder to live a healthy and rewarding life.
Recovery Month celebrates the gains made by those in recovery, just as we celebrate health improvements made by those who are managing other health conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, asthma, and heart disease. The observance reinforces the positive message that behavioral health is essential to overall health, prevention works, treatment is effective, and people can and do recover.
But as we celebrate the strides made, we need to also be looking out for additional ways to help. There are a number of groups in the Valley that help with recovery, but there will soon be one more to choose from.
Waverly First Baptist Church will begin offering a Life Recovery Group at the church (23 Tioga St. in Waverly) beginning on Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. The group will meet weekly on Thursday nights.
Life Recovery Groups add a spiritual element often missing from other recovery groups in the community. The Life Recovery Group is about transformation: from death to life, from addiction to recovery. It is about walking with God, humbly accepting and doing his will. As you work through each of the Twelve Steps, you’ll discover challenging spiritual lessons that will allow you to live your life free from addiction.
For more information about Life Recovery Groups, you can call First Baptist Church at (607) 565-9593, email at WaverlyFBC@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.