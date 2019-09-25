WAVERLY – September is National Recovery Month. National Recovery Month is a national observance held every September to educate Americans that substance use treatment and mental health services can enable those with a mental and/or substance use disorder to live a healthy and rewarding life.

Recovery Month celebrates the gains made by those in recovery, just as we celebrate health improvements made by those who are managing other health conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, asthma, and heart disease. The observance reinforces the positive message that behavioral health is essential to overall health, prevention works, treatment is effective, and people can and do recover.

But as we celebrate the strides made, we need to also be looking out for additional ways to help. There are a number of groups in the Valley that help with recovery, but there will soon be one more to choose from.

Waverly First Baptist Church will begin offering a Life Recovery Group at the church (23 Tioga St. in Waverly) beginning on Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. The group will meet weekly on Thursday nights.

Life Recovery Groups add a spiritual element often missing from other recovery groups in the community. The Life Recovery Group is about transformation: from death to life, from addiction to recovery. It is about walking with God, humbly accepting and doing his will. As you work through each of the Twelve Steps, you’ll discover challenging spiritual lessons that will allow you to live your life free from addiction.

For more information about Life Recovery Groups, you can call First Baptist Church at (607) 565-9593, email at WaverlyFBC@gmail.com.

