Waite

Born to Kimberly and Zane Waite of Sayre, a daughter, Rory Catherine, on Aug. 6, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Gorman/Cuda

Born to Elizabeth Gorman and Vincent Cuda of Sayre, a daughter, Claire Jane, on Aug. 6, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Sisco/Woodruff

Born to Danielle Sisco and Kevin Woodruff of Laceyville, a son, Apollo Jensen, on Aug. 8, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Howell/Goss

Born to Rhonda Howell and Tommy Goss III of Towanda, a daughter, Brooklyn, on Aug. 8, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Erickson/Burlingame

Born to Sara Erickson and Corey Burlingame of Sayre, a daughter, Freya Rose, on Aug. 10, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Miller

Born to Miranda and Dylan Miller of Gillett, a daughter, Rosemarie Rita, on Aug. 10, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Learn

Born to Summer and Bruce Learn of East Smithfield, a son, Oliver Richard, on Aug. 11, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Sampson/Hopson

Born to Amanda Sampson and Austin Hopson of Sayre, a daughter, Dolores, on Aug. 12, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Crosby/Smith

Born to Danielle Crosby and Jonathan Smith of Watkins Glen, N.Y., a son, Nicodemus Bela, on Aug. 13, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Bell

Born to Alyssa Bell of Rome, a son, Oliver Isaac, on Aug. 16, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Farrell

Born to Taylor and Donald Farrell of Waverly, N.Y., a daughter, Payton Marie, on Aug. 17, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Kinner/Groover

Born to Michele Kinner and Michael Groover of LeRaysville, a son, Gunner William, on Aug. 17, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Davidson/Feichtner

Born to Jessica Davidson and Michael Feichtner II of Towanda, a daughter, Isla Lynn, on Aug. 18, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Armitage/Masteller

Born to Jordan Armitage and Logan Masteller of Mehoopany, a son, Callan Matthew, on Aug. 19, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Kronmiller/Muniz

Born to Tenisun Kronmiller and Alexander Muniz of Owego, N.Y., a son, Jovi Alexander, on Aug. 19, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Strope

Born to Kaitlin and Andrew Strope of Troy, a son, Bowman Charles, on Aug. 19, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Strope

Born to Erika and Ryan Strope of Rome, a son, Carson Thomas, on Aug. 19, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

