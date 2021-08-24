Waite
Born to Kimberly and Zane Waite of Sayre, a daughter, Rory Catherine, on Aug. 6, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Gorman/Cuda
Born to Elizabeth Gorman and Vincent Cuda of Sayre, a daughter, Claire Jane, on Aug. 6, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Sisco/Woodruff
Born to Danielle Sisco and Kevin Woodruff of Laceyville, a son, Apollo Jensen, on Aug. 8, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Howell/Goss
Born to Rhonda Howell and Tommy Goss III of Towanda, a daughter, Brooklyn, on Aug. 8, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Erickson/Burlingame
Born to Sara Erickson and Corey Burlingame of Sayre, a daughter, Freya Rose, on Aug. 10, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Miller
Born to Miranda and Dylan Miller of Gillett, a daughter, Rosemarie Rita, on Aug. 10, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Learn
Born to Summer and Bruce Learn of East Smithfield, a son, Oliver Richard, on Aug. 11, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Sampson/Hopson
Born to Amanda Sampson and Austin Hopson of Sayre, a daughter, Dolores, on Aug. 12, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Crosby/Smith
Born to Danielle Crosby and Jonathan Smith of Watkins Glen, N.Y., a son, Nicodemus Bela, on Aug. 13, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Bell
Born to Alyssa Bell of Rome, a son, Oliver Isaac, on Aug. 16, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Farrell
Born to Taylor and Donald Farrell of Waverly, N.Y., a daughter, Payton Marie, on Aug. 17, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Kinner/Groover
Born to Michele Kinner and Michael Groover of LeRaysville, a son, Gunner William, on Aug. 17, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Davidson/Feichtner
Born to Jessica Davidson and Michael Feichtner II of Towanda, a daughter, Isla Lynn, on Aug. 18, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Armitage/Masteller
Born to Jordan Armitage and Logan Masteller of Mehoopany, a son, Callan Matthew, on Aug. 19, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Kronmiller/Muniz
Born to Tenisun Kronmiller and Alexander Muniz of Owego, N.Y., a son, Jovi Alexander, on Aug. 19, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Strope
Born to Kaitlin and Andrew Strope of Troy, a son, Bowman Charles, on Aug. 19, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Strope
Born to Erika and Ryan Strope of Rome, a son, Carson Thomas, on Aug. 19, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
