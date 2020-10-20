Datebooks

BOARD OF WATER COMMISSIONERS, VILLAGE OF WAVERLY, will meet Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.

CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH will be held Tuesday, Oct. 20 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the Epiphany School Music Room in Sayre. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building, where there is also parking. Social distancing will be observed and masks worn. The Oct. 20 topic is “Holy Spirit,” presented by Kamie Hoey. Everyone is welcome to these no-obligation classes.

