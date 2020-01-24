EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. – Paige Belles, a Psychology major from Sayre, was one of 1,513 students to be named to the dean’s list at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania (ESU) for the fall 2019 semester of the 2019-2020 academic year, according to Joanne Z. Bruno, J.D., provost and vice president for academic affairs.

Students eligible for the dean’s list are those who have attained a 3.50 quality point average or better and are enrolled full-time.

