ATHENS – Athens Area School District has announced that it will be holding kindergarten registration.
Kindergarten registration will be held at Lynch-Bustin Elementary School on Monday, March 15; Tuesday, March 16; and Wednesday, March 17. Please call the office for an appointment at (570) 888-7766, ext. 1260.
At SRU Elementary School, registration will be held Thursday, March 18 and Friday, March 19. Please call the office for an appointment at (570) 888-7766, ext. 6000.
To complete the pre-registration survey and for more information, visit the school district’s website at https://www.athensasd.k12/pa.us/KindergartenRegistration.aspx or call (570) 882-6203.
Children must be 5 years of age on or before Sept. 1, 2021.
