Sydney B. Post, daughter of Patricia Ferro of Waverly, N.Y., and Richard Post Jr. of Sayre, Pa., achieved a 4.0 grade point average for the fall 2019 semester at Penn State University – University Park Campus.
She is working toward a degree in Rehabilitation and Human Services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.