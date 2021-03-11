“FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY will be open Thursday, March 11 from 9 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A small supply of basic groceries are available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. I.D. is required for all clients. Please note: distribution will be from our large parking lot. Please don’t get out of your vehicle.
FREE TAKEOUT FELLOWSHIP MEAL will be held Thursday, March 11 from 4-6 p.m. at the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A delicious takeout only dinner of rigatoni, sauce, rolls, applesauce and dessert will be available. Pick up is from the parking lot; please stay in your vehicle.
