FREE TAKEOUT COMMUNITY DINNER will be held Monday, July 19 from 4-5 p.m. at The Salvation Army Church, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Takeout only. Menu is pulled pork on roll, pasta salad, tapioca salad, fruit, dessert and beverage. Those wishing meals for people not in attendance may come at 4:45 p.m. A small quantity of food will be available.
TOPS (TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY) CHAPTER NO. 646, WAVERLY, meets Monday mornings at the Waverly Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St. (use church basement entrance off parking lot). Members may weigh-in between 8:20 and 9:10 a.m., with meeting following weigh-ins. New members from anywhere in the area are encouraged to join us. For more information, please contact Beth at (607) 565-2524 or Sue at (570) 888-4244.
VALLEY FOOD PANTRY hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. The Valley Food Pantry provides an emergency supply of food once a month. It is located at 418 Waverly St., Waverly, behind Partners/Smith Brothers Insurance. Anyone living in the Waverly, Athens or Sayre school districts is eligible to come once a month for help.
IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP OF A.A. meets Monday through Saturday at 8 a.m. in the Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre.
PRIMARY PURPOSE GROUP OF A.A. meets Monday through Saturday at noon at the Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre.
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS has a 24-hour hotline, seven days a week. Is drinking causing problems in your life? We can help. Call toll-free at (607) 249-4276.
SURVIVORS GROUP BY THE BOOK MEETING (A.A.) meets Mondays at 7 p.m. at 700 S. Main St., Athens.
SURVIVORS GROUP (A.A.) meets Mondays at 8 p.m. at 700 S. Main St., Athens.
