WYSOX – On Thursday, Aug. 15 at noon, the Towanda Area Senior Citizens Club met for their bimonthly luncheon and entertainment, in Ferguson Hall of the Wysox Presbyterian Church. President Bob Whipple opened the meeting with the flag salute and singing of “God Bless America” with accompaniment by Sara Romanik.
The blessing on the lovely variety of foods was offered by Anita Whipple. President Whipple introduced guests Sara Romanik, entertainment for this day, and Candace MacTavish, niece of Tom and Marie House, visiting from Tennessee.
Following the buffet luncheon, Sara entertained the 28 members and guests singing and playing the keyboard. She started her program with a medley mix of “Grand Ole Flag” and “This Is My Land.” Taking requests from the group, Sara sang a Loretta Lynn favorite, “Ain’t Woman Enough to Take My Man”; “In the Garden”; “I Saw the Light”; Johnny Cash’s “Ring of Fire”; and Patsy Cline’s “Crazy.” Sara also favored us with “Magic In You and Me,” a song she has written, and ending her program with “Try a Little Kindness” and “I’m Satisfied” or “Mansion Just Over the Hilltop.” Everyone thoroughly enjoyed Sara’s program, singing along and with applause. The Towanda Area Senior Citizens Club members wish to thank Sara for sharing of her time and talents with us.
As the entertainment ended, President Whipple continued with the meeting thanking Marian Thurston for serving as the day’s host and also the kitchen committee of Anita Whipple, Ruth Cleveland, Bill Wall and Tom House.
The secretary’s minutes were read and approved and the treasurer’s report was given and filed for audit.
Winners of the 50/50 drawing were Lucile Pennay, Anita Whipple and Marion Thurston.
Marguerite Shaner announced a three-day, two-night motorcoach trip to New York City on Dec. 7-9, enjoying several iconic sites. For more information, contact Marguerite at (570) 265-5960.
Ending the meeting on a happy note, President Whipple read a couple of stories about Mothers Know Best and Alzheimer’s and Sometimes.
The next scheduled meeting will be Thursday, Sept. 5 at noon in the Ferguson Hall of the Wysox Presbyterian Church. Ron Schnoover will be furnishing musical entertainment and Tom House will serve as host. All area seniors/retirees residing in Bradford and Sullivan counties are welcome to attend; just bring a dish to share and your own table service. Coffee and tea are furnished. Come and enjoy good food, entertainment and fellowship.
The Towanda Area Senior Citizens Club meets every first and third Thursday of each month.
