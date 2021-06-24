THE SALVATION ARMY, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, continues to offer free breakfast and food bag every Tuesday and Friday morning from 9-10 a.m.

IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP OF A.A. meets Monday through Saturday at 8 a.m. in the Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre.

PRIMARY PURPOSE GROUP OF A.A. meets Monday through Saturday at noon at the Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS has a 24-hour hotline, seven days a week. Is drinking causing problems in your life? We can help. Call toll-free at (607) 249-4276.

